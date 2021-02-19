VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Evergreen Public Schools on Friday announced it will welcome back high school students for in-person learning next month.
The school district began welcoming back elementary school students in January, then middle school students this past Thursday.
Ninth grade cohorts will begin orientation on March 1 and 2.
All high school grades will begin in-person instruction on March 3 and 4, but only if COVID-19 cases in Clark County are at 200 or below per 100,000 population, according to the district.
“We do not want to have a prolonged start-up process for returning high school students to school,” said Superintendent Mike Merlino. “We have all the necessary safety protocols in place, and have been successfully using them in our schools since September. In addition to our experience with the elementary and middle school students returning for hybrid learning, we have also been serving in-person small groups of high school students over the last five months.”
Like elementary and middle school students, each high school will have two cohorts of students each attending in-person two days a week, with the three other days spend in remote learning.
The district says families have the option to remain in full-time remote learning, if desired.
More information about in-person learning is available at www.evergreenps.org.
