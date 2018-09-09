VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - The roughly two-week teachers’ strike at Evergreen Public Schools finally ended Sunday afternoon, when the Evergreen Education Association (EEA) voted to ratify a new contract between the district and the teachers.
Students and teachers will return to class Monday, although kindergarteners and students at Legacy High School, the district’s alternative high schools, will start later.
According to the EEA, teachers walked away with a roughly 11.5 percent pay increase, although the wage bump is slightly higher if you count a small increase that was promised from a previous contract.
The district said a new teacher will now make $51,619 and the most experienced teachers will make $98,279 this year.
“I am ecstatic, I balled tears of joy when I saw that we finally had an agreement,” said Mackensie Russo, a kindergarten teacher at Marrion Elementary. “This has been a really stressful process, and all we want to do is get back in the classroom and we finally have what we deserve, and I can’t even tell you how happy I am.”
Parents too, said they are ready to get their kids back to school after the unexpected two weeks of extra summer vacation.
“Backpack has been packed, the clothes have been picked out for the first day, so yep, he’s ready to go,” said Tina Bisbee, of her son who is entering his sophomore year. “I’m glad the teachers got what they needed, what they wanted. I wish it would’ve taken less time, but hey, they got it, so way to go.”
The school district said the new salary agreement will ensure that Evergreen teachers remain the highest-paid in southwest Washington.
Teachers across the state have demanded more money after a state court ruling mandated more taxpayer dollars for public schools, and specifically, for teacher salaries. Several teacher unions in southwest Washington have gone on strike while bargaining for higher pay.
Russo said she expects the extra money will be life-changing.
“For me personally, it means that buying a house is a very real possibility,” Russo said. “As a young teacher, who is still trying to make life decisions about where I want to settle down – my job greatly influences that, so having a pay that allows me to stay in this area and serve these families is incredibly important.”
According to district spokeswoman Gail Spolar, it’s unclear how sustainable the new contract will be in the long run.
FOX 12 asked if the district would have to make any cuts to offset the cost of teachers’ salary increases.
“We don’t know at this point,” Spolar said. “We know our local levy will be cut, and that was part of the statewide reductions, so we’re going to wait and see how everything settles down this year and see what the legislature can do before we go in and start making across the board cuts or looking at that.”
Spolar said the state superintendent has indicated that southwest Washington schools didn’t get a fair share of money set aside from the court ruling, something that could be presented to lawmakers for consideration of changes to award amounts.
Evergreen Public Schools is expected to announce later this week how the eight missed days of school will be made up. Spolar said the district is looking at adding days back to the calendar from built-in snow days, as well as shortening vacations throughout the school year. Tacking extra days onto the end of the year will be a last resort, Spolar said.
More information about the new school year can be found here: www.evergreenps.org
Longview Public Schools students will start classes Tuesday.
Battle Ground Public Schools have not announced when school will start, as teachers are still on strike.
