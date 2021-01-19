VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - For the first time this school year, some elementary students in Vancouver have returned to classroom.
On Tuesday, Evergreen Public Schools welcomed back about 3,000 kindergarten and first grade students for in-person learning.
Even though there has been remote learning all school year, Tuesday was the first day at a new school for first-grader MacKenzie O'Grady.
"I'm looking to make more friends and have fun," O'Grady told FOX 12.
O'Grady's mom, Samantha LeClaire, says she's confident the school has done everything possible to make sure everything is ready to go, in terms of both teaching and COVID-19 guidelines.
"She has hand sanitizer in her backpack. She knows to wash her hands," said LeClaire. "She's a very smart first grader."
Evergreen has been offering in-person classes for small groups of kindergartners and students needing additional assistance since last September.
This week, kindergartners go from four hours a week to two full days. First graders will also be starting with a two-day school week.
Remote learning continues on the other days or it can continue every day for students whose parents want to keep them home.
Right now, just a fraction of the roughly 25,000 students in Evergreen are getting any in-person learning.
On Jan. 25, students in second and third grades are scheduled to begin in-person classes twice a week, followed by grades four and five on Feb. 1.
Evergreen is not the first district to allow in-person learning in southwest Washington, but it is the largest district in Clark County. Other districts say they plan to get their students back within the month.
