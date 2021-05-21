Evergreen School District updates graduation plans

CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - The Evergreen School District is growing its guest list for high school graduations. Originally, the district was only going to allow two people per graduate to attend but now they’re increasing that to four guests per student, two that have been vaccinated and two that have not been vaccinated.
Those who have not been vaccinated will sit separately in a socially distanced section. Those who are vaccinated will be required to show proof of their vaccine status by showing their vaccination card, a copy of it or a photo. The principal at Evergreen High School said this plan allows them to have more people at the ceremonies.
“We’ve had kind of mixed emotion feedback coming back but the most important thing that we’re trying to communicate to parents is that this is the way more of our families can come and see their kids graduate,” Danny Orrantia, the principal at Evergreen High School said. Last year because of the pandemic, a drive thru ceremony was held in August.
