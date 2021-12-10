'Everyone is excited': Mt. Hood getting much needed snow over the next few days

MOUNT HOOD, Ore. (KPTV) - Mount Hood is getting some much needed snow over the next few days.

Due to weather conditions on the mountain, the ski lift at Timberline was closed Friday but that was not stopping some people from hitting the slopes.

"Touring I guess is the name of the game. We have skins on the bottom of our skis that are allowing us to walk upward after we enjoy our ride down," said Isaac Simpson.

That's right - Simpson and his friend, Miles Redding are walking back up Mt. Hood after each lap down the slopes.

A single lift at Timberline was running Friday morning but it is still closed to the public. John Burton, director of marketing at Timberline, says lifts may stay closed this weekend because of forecasted heavy snow and high speed winds.

"Storm's coming in like a lion. As you can see, we've got four or five inches since about 5 a.m. this morning. It's coming down hard," Burton told FOX 12.

Burton told FOX 12 on Thursday that vehicles headed up the mountain would need the proper traction on their tires to get up safely. Just before Skibowl, vehicles without the proper traction were required to chain up Friday morning.

Fortunately, Simpson and Reeding say they came prepared.

"These are sort of a winter cross tire, we also have snow socks in case it gets kind of deep," Simpson explained.

Despite the brutal wind and cold, they're ready to hit the slopes and hopefully beat the crowds to the fresh powder.

"Just looking to get up here especially before the resorts close, and just get some runs in before the crowds get here," Simpson said. "Everyone is excited the snow is starting to fall."

Ski resorts are actively monitoring if they will be able to open their lifts this weekend. If you're planning on visiting a resort, it would be best to double check to make sure they're open.

