PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police are investigating a shooting in northeast Portland.
Police said they responded to multiple reports of gunfire in the 1000 block of Northeast 9th Avenue on Friday around 9:32 p.m.
Officers arrived at the scene and found evidence of gunfire at Northeast 9th Avenue and Northeast Holladay Street.
Officer said they searched the area for suspects and anyone injured by the reported gunfire, but did not locate either.
There is no suspect information at this time, according to police.
Anyone who saw the shooting or who possesses video surveillance footage of the shooting is asked to contact Portland Police Bureau's Tactical Operations Division's Gang Enforcement Team at 503-823-4106.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
