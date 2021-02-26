CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - Detectives released evidence photos Friday after serving a search warrant on the car that was driven by Jenoah Donald on the night he was shot and killed by a Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputy.
The shooting occurred Feb. 4 during a traffic stop near Northeast 68th Avenue and 2nd Avenue in Hazel Dell. Donald, 30, was hospitalized after being shot, and later died at the hospital.
Investigators released a report earlier this month stating that Donald did not comply with commands, resisted arrested, and pulled one of the deputies into his car. Deputies at the scene reported seeing potentially concerning objects in his car, including a “ball-handled” object with a sharpened “stake” near the center console.
Evidence photos released Friday by the Southwest Washington Independent Investigative Response Team showed the interior of Donald’s vehicle, as well as items that were found inside.
the Southwest Washington Independent Investigative Response Team, led by the Vancouver Police Department, is continuing to investigate this case and did not release any further details Friday.
On Friday, a coalition of community groups sent a letter to city and county officials condemning the “police killing of unarmed Black man Jenoah Donald.” The groups are demanding independent investigations into the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and the deadly officer-involved shootings of Donald and 21-year-old Kevin Peterson Jr. in October 2020, stating the sheriff’s office deployed “selective use of force seemingly disproportionately targeted at people of color.”
