WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A former Aloha High School teacher convicted in a child pornography case was sentenced to six months in jail Thursday and must register as a sex offender.
Geoffrey William Germano was convicted July 31 on seven counts of first-degree encouraging child sexual abuse.
Germano worked for the Beaverton School District as a special education teacher from 2006 through September 2018, according to district officials. He taught at Aloha High School for nine of those years and before that worked at Highland Park Middle School, the district says.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office investigated Germano in April 2018 after an internet IP address was flagged as downloading or sharing a high number of child pornography files through peer-to-peer file sharing networks. Investigators said the files were downloaded dating back to March 2016.
According to detectives, the program being used was associated with a number of different IP addresses, which they said is consistent with a single computer being moved to different locations and using different internet connections. One of the IP addresses used to download child pornography was associated with the Beaverton School District, law enforcement said.
Investigators served a search warrant at Germano’s home and say he admitted to downloading child pornography on his personal laptop and frequently deleted files after downloading them. Germano said he brought his laptop to school with him, but claimed he didn’t intentionally use the school’s WiFi to download the images, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office.
In court Thursday morning, Germano was sentenced to six months in jail and five years of probation.
