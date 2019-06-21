WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A delivery driver for Amazon was found not guilty Friday after he was arrested last year for allegedly stealing a bait package from an Aloha home.
Perez Johnson was arrested in December 2018 after Washington County deputies responded to an alarm activation from a bait package at a home near SW Tualatin Valley Highway and SW 170th Avenue.
Johnson was facing one count of second-degree theft and was found not guilty on that charge Friday morning.
Deputies last year said they used GPS to track the bait package to a black 2015 Nissan Altima. They say the driver, Johnson, admitted to stealing the bait package and said he took it while delivering another shipment to the home.
An Amazon spokesperson after Johnson was arrested called the behavior “unacceptable” and said Johnson was no longer delivering packages for them.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.