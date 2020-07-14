Ex-associate principal in Vancouver sentenced for having sexual relationship with a student

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – A former associate principal from Evergreen High School in Vancouver was sentenced to 10 months in jail with eligibility for work release on Tuesday for having a sexual relationship with a student.
Sadie Pritchard must also register as a sex offender after pleading guilty in early February to sexual misconduct with a minor in the second degree and communicating with a minor for immoral purposes.
According to court records, the victim told investigators the relationship started in October 2017 when Pritchard started following him on Instagram. He said that progressed to flirtation, the exchange of nude photos and ultimately, sexual encounters in her office and in a testing room at Evergreen High School.
District administrators said they recovered emails between Pritchard and the student’s teachers in which Pritchard would request that he “be pulled out of class and report to her office,” according to court records. They said emails were also recovered showing Pritchard contacted his teachers to request that his grades be changed “to a pass/fail status instead of actual grades to improve his G.P.A.”
The victim said Pritchard paid him more than $1,000 over the course of several months but said the money was not for sex or for his silence.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.