Ex-Beaverton HS student sues district for failing to protect her from bullying

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - A former Beaverton High School student filed a $400,000 lawsuit against the school district Monday.
The student in the lawsuit says the district failed to protect her from bullying.
Ana Bautista says she was regularly bullied by another student. Her suit says in November 2015 she was beaten by another student in the locker room before her PE class.
According to the lawsuit, other students watched the attack as it happened in front of the teacher’s office window. Bautista reported the bullying but says the school did not call her parents or offer medical care.
According to the documents, the district transferred Bautista to a different PE class and suspended the student involved for at least two days. Bautista says the bullying continued, despite the transfer and suspension.
The lawsuit says the bullying caused Bautista to feel panicked, frightened and to have suicidal thoughts.
The school district says it can’t comment on pending litigation.
