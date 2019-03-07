BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – A former youth pastor and high school marching band instructor was sentenced to two months in jail Thursday after pleading guilty to online sexual corruption of a child.
Ryan Mutchler will also have to register as a sex offender and serve five years of probation.
Mutchler was arrested Sept. 7, 2018 after he was fired from his position at Mountain Park Church in Lake Oswego, according to law enforcement, who say he tried to lure a teen girl into a sexual relationship.
Officers say he met the 14-year-old at a joint-church camp and exchanged numbers with her; the girl’s parents then discovered inappropriate text messages on their daughter’s cell phone and contacted police.
According to officers, a detective took the girl’s phone for several days and pretended to be her. Police said the text messages exchanged with the detective outlined Mutchler’s desire to have a sexual relationship and meet up with the teen.
Mountain Park Church previously confirmed that Mutchler had worked with youth in a part-time position for two-and-a-half years leading up to his arrest.
In court Feb. 22, Mutchler pleaded guilty to one count of online sexual corruption in the second degree.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.