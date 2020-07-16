PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Three people faced a judge on Thursday in the case of a Portland woman's murder.
Apache Hightower was found dead a rural road outside St. Helens in September 2016. Her ex-boyfriend, Jesse Lane, previously pleaded guilty to her murder and kidnapping.
Lane was sentenced to life without parole, but on Thursday, he tried to withdraw his guilty pleas; the judge said the state has until the end of the month to file the motion.
He allowed the family to speak to Lane directly. The victim's mother said she wanted to make sure Lane knows their grief.
"My daughter died because you couldn't accept blame for your own actions, you stole her life, you left a whole family broke," Starr Bradley said. "You left a baby motherless."
Lane didn't act alone in Hightower's kidnapping and murder. Charles Vernon and Stephanie Toney were also sentenced on Thursday.
Vernon pleaded guilty to charges including manslaughter and received roughly 23 years in prison. Toney pleaded guilty to charges including criminally negligent homicide and was sentenced to time served and five years probation.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.