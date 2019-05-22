HARNEY COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – The former manager of the Burns Municipal Airport was sentenced to four years’ probation and 300 hours of community service Wednesday for stealing thousands of dollars of equipment that belonged to the City of Burns, the U.S. Attorney’s Office says.
Jeffrey Robert Cotton, 45, stole the equipment by converting to his personal use property acquired through the Federal Personal Property Utilization Program, according to the attorney’s office.
The program is intended to benefit state and local governments and eligible organizations by giving them property the federal government no longer needs.
Between 2014 and 2016, Cotton, allegedly on behalf of the airport, acquired numerous pieces of federal excess property, including a heater/air conditioner, commercial lighting sets and various trucks and vans, tractors, and other heavy equipment, according to court documents.
Throughout the acquisition process, the attorney’s office says Cotton did not fully inform or notify the City of Burns, its mayor, city manager or city council of the federal excess property obtained on its behalf.
“Instead, Cotton illegally converted much of the property to his personal use, either by titling property in his own name or transferring the property to Emergency Equipment Solutions, Inc. (EES), a nonprofit fully owned and operated by Cotton,” the attorney’s office says.
When confronted with the theft, Cotton lied and misrepresented information regarding how he had obtained the property, according to the attorney’s office, who says he also signed phony bills of sale falsely representing that EES had purchased the property.
Records show thousands of dollars were transferred from EES to Cotton personally.
Cotton on April 11 pleaded guilty to two counts of theft from a local government receiving federal funds.
