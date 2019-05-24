MCMINNVILLE, OR (KPTV) – FOX 12 was contacted Friday by a man who says he used to work security at Cascade Steel Rolling Mills in McMinnville, where he says Michael John Wolfe was his direct supervisor.
Wolfe is a murder suspect in connection with the disappearance of a Salem woman and her 3-year-old son.
Police previously said Wolfe, 52, of Gaston, was a person of interest in the search for Karissa Fretwell, 25, and her son William “Billy” Fretwell. The mother and son were reported missing last week. Court documents state Wolfe is William’s biological father.
The man FOX 12 spoke with Friday says he worked with Wolfe two or three years ago, and when he saw Wolf’s face as a person of interest in Karissa’s disappearance, he called police.
The man asked FOX 12 not to show his face because he works in a small industry.
“Even in my line of work, he was a little odder than the rest,” the man said. “It was his demeanor, a little, you know, self-absorbed…just the way he dealt with people was kind of short, he was always right, even if he was wrong.”
The man says he remembers Wolfe previously talking about how to dispose of evidence in a furnace.
“He had the means,” the man said. ‘We’re talking weapons, IDs, cell phones. Those things could get dropped into one of those vats. No one would ever know. That’s 4,000 degrees. Vaporize when it hits.”
The man says police called him back within minutes. He says that even though Wolfe’s comments were made years ago, he still thought it was a piece of the puzzle that investigators should be aware of.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.