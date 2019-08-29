COTTAGE GROVE, OR (KPTV) – A former Cottage Grove police officer pleaded guilty Thursday to stealing methamphetamine from an evidence locker.
Phillip Allan Beach, 49, of Cottage Grove, faces a maximum of four years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and one year of supervised release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oregon says.
According to court documents, an evidence coordinator in May 2015 reported that Beach accessed the department’s evidence locker more frequently than other officers and seemed to do so for no apparent reason.
The coordinator said Beach repeatedly accessed the same evidence bag. A commander later examined the bag and saw it was open and that two plastic bags inside containing several ounces of meth crystals had been sliced open.
The police department in June 2015 caught Beach on video entering the locker without signing the evidence log and accessing the evidence bag. The video shows Beach grabbing a small plastic bag from his pants pocket and using it to take a small portion of meth from the evidence bag.
Investigators later weighed the evidence bag and found a 7.3-gram reduction in weight.
In court Thursday, Beach pleaded guilty to one count of acquiring or obtaining a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, forgery, and deception of subterfuge.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.