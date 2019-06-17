WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A former daycare worker in Salem has been found guilty of charges including rape in a child sex abuse case, the Washington County District Attorney’s Office says.
Jonathan Alexander Tyler was found guilty last week on two counts of second-degree rape, two counts of first-degree sex abuse, two counts of first-degree online sexual corruption of a child, and three counts of luring a minor.
Investigators say the crimes date back to 2018 when FBI officials and the Beaverton Police Department were alerted to a concerning advertisement posted on a social media platform.
The ad involved two young girls offering prostitution services, according to the attorney’s office.
Authorities later confirmed the girls in the ads were ages 13 and 15 and identified Tyler as a suspect. They say Tyler at the time was working as a daycare provider in Salem.
According to the attorney’s office, Tyler communicated with the 13-year-old through social media in April last year and drove from Salem to Beaverton twice to have sex with the minor.
A detective arranged for the 15-year-old to contact Tyler on social media. According to the attorney’s office, the teen told Tyler she was 15 and Tyler agreed to drive to Beaverton to have sex with her.
Tyler was arrested by undercover officers after he arrived at the predetermined location in September 2018. According to officers, Tyler had condoms with him and told officers he was there to meet his friend.
During an interview, investigators say Tyler admitted to having sex with the 13-year-old on two occasion, but claimed he thought both girls were 18. He later admitted that he knew they underage, according to the attorney’s office.
Investigators say there could be additional victims who have not been identified. They ask anyone with information to contact Beaverton police.
