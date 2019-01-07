GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - A former delivery driver was sentenced on Monday to a year-and-a-half in prison and ordered to repay $50,000 for stealing hundreds of Amazon packages, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says.
Heriberto Villarino-Zamora, 34, previously pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated theft in the first degree.
The Portland Police Bureau launched an investigation into Villarino-Zamora in December 2017 when detectives used OfferUp to find and identify suspects and recover stolen items.
Investigators identified Villarino-Zamora as a suspect in the theft of hundreds of packages either in the original Amazon shipping packaging or still in the original brand-new box.
As part of the investigation, a search warrant was conducted at a home in the 1300 block of Northwest Wonderview Drive in Gresham and law enforcement located two vehicles full of stolen packages. They say the packages were from Amazon to addresses throughout Oregon.
Law enforcement identified approximately 300 victims throughout Oregon who had their packages stolen and determined Villarino-Zamora had stolen Amazon packages for several months prior to his arrest. Detectives say he also purchased stolen packages from other delivery drivers.
Multnomah County Deputy District Attorney Kevin Demer estimates the total value of packages stolen at somewhere between $100,000 and $200,000.
The negotiated settlement on Monday was reached after the attorney’s office reviewed mitigating factors to include Villarino-Zamora’s lack of criminal record, his desire to cooperate with the investigation and his willingness to immediately accept responsibility got his actions.
Villarino-Zamora will be on two years of post-prison supervision upon his release.
