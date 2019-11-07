GLADSTONE, OR (KPTV) – A judge sentenced a former Gladstone chiropractor to more than three-and-a-half years in prison Thursday for beating a homeless woman after inviting her to his house in 2017.
Prosecutors say Jarl Tuffli escaped to Mexico while awaiting his day of sentencing last year and was extradited back to Oregon and booked into the Clackamas County jail in September.
Jennifer Bourbonnais, the victim, says she is working to put the incident behind her. She says Tuffli in September 2017, a then-licensed chiropractor, told her he could help her and invited her to his house.
Bourbonnais says Tuffli then asked her to pay for sex. When she refused, she says Tuffli beat her with a log of firewood, choked her, and threatened to grab a gun and shoot her.
“There’s no doubt in my mind he was trying to take me out,” Bourbonnais said.
Tuffli was arrested after the incident, and according to court documents, he agreed to plead guilty to assault and strangulation charges in exchange for a three-year sentence–but instead of turning himself in, prosecutors say he fled to Mexico.
The judge Thursday asked Tuffli if he’d like to speak before his sentence.
“I just want to move forward,” Tuffli said.
Tuffli’s family was also in the courtroom Thursday, but did not want to speak on camera. They said Tuffli is having a hard time behind bars. They say they wish he would have fought the charges in stead of pleading guilty.
Meanwhile, Bourbonnais says she’s just happy he can’t do this to anyone else.
“Even though he really, really tried to kill me, he didn’t win,” Bourbonnais said. “I did. I’m happy and I’m surrounded by loved ones and helping others and I’m gonna continue to be happy.”
