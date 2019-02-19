SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Two former interns of former Oregon Senator Jeff Kruse are suing their former boss, the legislature and Senate President Peter Courtney.
The women accuse them of creating a hostile workplace and allege Kruse often spoke sexually charged comments and regularly groped them.
The two women named in the lawsuit, Anne Montgomery and Adrianna Martin-Wyatt, worked in Kruse’s office in 2016 and 2017 and were law students at the time.
The women say the legislature and other accused individuals named in the suit did nothing to prevent Kruse from harassing them, even with his long history of alleged inappropriate conduct.
Kruse was forced to resign in February last year after Senator Sara Gelser filed a formal complaint against him for touching her inappropriately several times on the house floor dating back to 2011.
But details of his alleged conduct while in office continue to surface.
Montgomery and Martin-Wyatt allege that Kruse’s behavior was well-known in the capitol.
The lawsuit says that “not a single member of legislative leadership, human resource management, or a single senator can likely claim ignorance to that history.”
The new forty-four-page complaint details physical and verbal harassment from Kruse.
In the suit, Montgomery says Kruse wrapped his arms around her, slid his arms crosswise down her body and over her breasts, asked to be invited to her home late in the evening, and massaged her shoulders as she worked.
Both women said Kruse did all of these things against their wishes, and said when they described the unwelcome conduct to staff members in the house and senate, some of them laughed about it and said it was not surprising.
The lawsuit claims that Senate President peter Courtney, Legislative Counsel Dexter Johnson and the Legislature’s Human Resources Director Lore Christopher looked the other way, even after other women filed repeated complaints about Kruse’s actions.
The two women are seeking a combined $6.7 million in damages.
Martin-Wyatt sent FOX 12 a statement regarding the lawsuit.
“I hope by coming forward we can hold leadership accountable and shift the culture in Salem to one where the rights of women are not dismissed,” the statement reads, in part. “…Even if the wrongdoer is someone we like and admire, or a political ally, we must have a zero tolerance for sexual harassment. It is part of the legislative leaders’ job duties to protect all people not just those who they care about."
FOX 12 reached out to Senate President Peter Courtney; his office said he has no comment on pending litigation. FOX 12 was not able to get a hold of Kruse.
