FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2012, file photo, Sen. Jeff Kruse, R-Roseburg, speaks at the Capitol in Salem, Ore. Two former interns for the former Oregon state senator, Kruse, who resigned after being accused of sexual harassment have sued him, the Legislature, the Senate president and others, seeking millions of dollars. The lawsuit dated Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, says Kruse's long history of harassment in the state Capitol, including of two female senators who filed complaints against him, was met by "callous indifference." (Timothy J. Gonzalez/Statesman-Journal via AP, File)