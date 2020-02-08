MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A former U.S. Army recruiter was sentenced on Friday to 40 years in prison for sexually abusing several young girls in Oregon, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says.
Antonio Francisco Marquez, 42, of Troutdale, sexually abused six victims, with three of them living in Oregon, according to the attorney’s office. The three victims in Oregon were all under the age of 12.
The abuse occurred between 2015 and May 2018, continuing for years until one of the victims reported it, the attorney’s office says.
Law enforcement later found “hundreds, if not thousands” of images of child pornography that Marquez had collected and, in many cases, created while abusing the victims, the attorney’s office says.
The other three victims live out of state, which is where they were abused, according to law enforcement.
Marquez was previously assigned to the Gresham Recruiting Station and was a parent volunteer at Troutdale Elementary School. The attorney’s office says he could face additional prosecution for conduct that occurred outside of Multnomah County.
Marquez was convicted last year of three counts of sexual abuse in the first degree, three counts of using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct, three counts of encouraging child sexual abuse in the second degree and two counts of sodomy in the first degree.
