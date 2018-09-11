PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A former Nike salesman was sentenced to 13 months in prison Tuesday for allegedly selling heavily-discounted Nike products to two sportswear companies he co-owned.
According to court documents, David Reichert, 51, of St. Louis, Missouri, sold Nike-brand clothes and accessories emblazoned with team names and logos to retailers throughout the Midwest.
Reichert at the time was a Nike salesman and wholesale account executive, court documents state, and was authorized to give discounts to his customers on the listed wholesale prices of various merchandise.
The discounts, however, rarely totaled more than twenty-percent, even for the largest and most important customers, according to court documents.
The discounts Reichert gave to his companies were nearly three times the discounts extended to any of the other 25 wholesale accounts he managed for Nike, the attorney’s office says.
In 2008, Reichert and a business partner bought two sportswear retail companies in the St. Louis-area: Fan-a-Mania and JJL Sports. Fan-a-Mania was a longtime Nike customer whose wholesale account was managed by Reichert, the attorney’s office says.
Reichert managed wholesale accounts at both companies without disclosing his ownership interests to his superiors at Nike and, by 2012, was giving himself “extraordinary and unauthorized” discounts averaging more than fifty-seven percent to both companies.
In total, Reichert’s alleged embezzlement of licensed Nike-brand merchandise cost the company close to $770,000, the attorney’s office says.
In April, Reichert pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
