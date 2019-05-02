PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A former office manager was ordered to pay more than $178,000 in restitution after pleading guilty in an embezzlement case that spanned over four years.
The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says 44-year-old Joy Rainville will also serve 20 months in prison and will be on two years of post-prison supervision.
Rainville earlier this week pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated theft in the first degree in connection with the white-collar crimes investigation.
According to the attorney’s office, Rainville was the office manager and human resources manager for Dynalectric Oregon.
The Portland Police Bureau’s White Collar Crimes Unit during their investigation discovered Rainville had taken Dynalectric-issued checks and deposited them into financial accounts she could later access.
Additionally, investigators say Rainville had taken steps to cover her trail of embezzlement to confuse anyone examining the company’s financial records, the attorney’s office says.
According to court documents, the thefts spanned from January 2013 through April 2017.
Rainville as part of her guilty plea admitted that she unlawfully and knowingly committed the thefts, according to the attorney’s office.
