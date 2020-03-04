OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) – A former soccer coach with the Oregon City School District previously sentenced for possessing child pornography has been sentenced again, this time for sex abuse.
Parrish Leland Chang Sr., of Oregon City, was sentenced in a separate case in 2011 to two-and-a-half years in prison after pleading guilty to three counts of encouraging child sex abuse.
Chang coached youth soccer up until his arrest in 2011, according to police. Investigators at the time searched a computer at his home and found approximately 125 videos of child pornography on it.
Detectives said they had no reason to believe any kids had been victimized, but said they were concerned about the possibility, based on the videos they found on Chang’s computer.
Chang was arrested again in February last year on four counts of sex abuse in the first degree. He pleaded guilty in February this year to two of those counts.
In court on Wednesday, Chang was sentenced to six years and three months in prison. He will also have to register as a sex offender.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.