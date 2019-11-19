JACKSONVILLE, OR (KPTV) – Two former southern Oregon residents were sentenced Tuesday for their roles in a marijuana trafficking operation.
Alex David Koplin, 34, of Jacksonville, grew marijuana in Oregon and transported it to other states, including Georgia, Illinois, and North Carolina, according to court documents.
Koplin in 2011 moved to Oregon from Georgia to work in the marijuana industry, purchasing property in Douglas County and working with other growers to combine harvests, broker sales, and transport marijuana, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oregon says.
According to court documents, Koplin between November 2014 and June 2016 coordinated the sale and interstate transport of approximately 260 kilograms of marijuana.
While investigating the interstate trafficking conspiracy, authorities discovered that Koplin’s then-girlfriend, Tina Marie Waterfield, 38, also of Jacksonville, was receiving thousands of dollars in out-of-state payments to her PayPal account, court documents state.
Investigators learned Waterfield unlawfully manufactured, sold, and shipped marijuana edibles to people on the east coast. She laundered the proceeds in an attempt to conceal their source, the attorney’s office says.
Waterfield’s bank accounts between 2013 and 2016 showed approximately $494,000 in unexplained deposits, the attorney’s office says.
Koplin and Waterfield pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering in August; Koplin also pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
In court Tuesday, Koplin was sentenced to 31 months in federal prison and three years’ supervised release. Waterfield was sentenced to five years of probation.
As part of his plea agreement, Koplin agreed to pay $150,000 to satisfy a forfeiture money judgment. Waterfield agreed to forfeit the $44,226 seized from the home she shared with Koplin.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
