PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A former Portland attorney is accused of embezzling clients’ funds and using the money to pay for personal expenses, including vacations, home remodeling, and big game hunting trips to Africa, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
A 24-count indictment was unsealed in federal court Monday and charges Lori E. Deveny, 53, with mail, wire and bank fraud, aggravated identity theft, money laundering, and both filing false tax returns and failing to file tax returns as part of a scheme to defraud her clients.
According to the indictment, Deveny between April 2011 and May 2019 is alleged to have stolen funds she held in trust for her clients. The funds were derived from insurance proceeds due and payable to her clients, the attorney’s office says.
Deveny is accused of forging client signatures on settlement documents she sent to various insurance companies, making unauthorized transfers of funds to personal accounts, and falsely telling clients the insurance companies were to blame for delays in settling claims. Many of Deveny’s clients never received the insurance payout the were owed, according to the attorney’s office.
Deveny is alleged to have used stolen funds to pay for personal credit card and loan payments, vacations, numerous big game hunting trips to Africa and the resulting taxidermy costs, home remodeling, her husband’s photography business, expensive cigars, and other expenses associated with a lavish lifestyle, according to the attorney's office.
Deveny was released pending trial and is due back in court July 16, 2019.
