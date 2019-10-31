PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A former nurse is facing 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine for trafficking heroin, at one point hiding the drug in her purse, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oregon says.
Rene Elene Griffin Nunn, 60, of Vancouver, pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute controlled substances.
Nunn in February 2018 drove from Vancouver into Portland with approximately 93 grams of heroin in her purse, according to court documents.
Nunn was arrested while driving into Portland following an investigation by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the attorney’s office says.
Nunn was a registered nurse at Adventist Medical Center in Portland. She will appear in court for sentencing Feb. 3, 2020, and is also facing three years of supervised release.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
