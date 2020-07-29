PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A lawsuit filed on Wednesday claims a Portland police officer who was investigated for excessive force in 2014 is now facing a new complaint.
The complaint includes allegations of sexual harassment, discrimination, and retaliation against a former Portland police background investigator.
The lawsuit claims Portland police officer Robert Bruders repeatedly harassed the background investigator, making sexually inappropriate comments about her appearance. The investigator is seeking half a million dollars in damages.
In the suit, the investigator claims the officer would stare at her and look down her blouse. It also claims he would follow the alleged victim into a photocopy room, then linger in a corner. The lawsuit alleges the officer would text the alleged victim’s personal phone while she was sick at home, asking if he could come over, making a lewd gesture and saying, “you just say the word, and it’s on.”
According to the suit, four out of five of the alleged victim’s complaints were dismissed by the Portland Police Bureau’s Internal Affairs Unit, citing insufficient proof. The internal investigation did find the officer violated policy by making unprofessional statements that disrupted the workplace.
Back in 2014, Bruders, along with two other Portland police officers, were accused of excessive force after surveillance footage showed the officers punching a man several times during an arrest.
According to court records, the Portland Police Bureau’s internal affairs dismissed the case, saying the use of force used was within the boundaries placed on officers by policy and law. Bruders resigned from the police bureau after that but was later rehired to do background checks on new police recruits.
This new suit claims Bruders should not have been rehired after the incident in 2014. FOX 12 on Wednesday reached out to Portland police about the new lawsuit. The bureau said it can’t comment on pending litigation.
