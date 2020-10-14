PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A former U.S. Postal Service employee was sentenced on Wednesday for stealing mobile phones out of packages at the Portland postal sorting facility, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Oregon.
Rico Alvarez, 24, was sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison and three years’ supervised release.
Alvarez began stealing smartphones placed into the mail for delivery to customers around August last year, according to court documents. Over the course of the next three months, he stole more than 400 phones, court documents state, secretly opening the box as it passed his mail sorting station, removing the phone, and then sending the empty package on for delivery.
On the day he was caught, Alvarez had more than a dozen phones in his possession, according to the attorney's office.
Alvarez pleaded guilty to theft of mail on July 20. As part of his sentencing, he was ordered to $253,550 in restitution.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.