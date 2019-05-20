PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A former track-and-field coach and para-educator with Portland Public Schools pleaded guilty to a harassment charge Monday stemming from the “offensive touching” of two students.
Investigators last year said the allegations against Leon Donald McKenzie III involved two girls and spanned nearly two years.
According to court records, one of the girls was harassed for nearly all of 2017 and the other for nine months.
The school district says McKenzie III had been a track-coach and a teaching assistant on-and-off more than a decade.
McKenzie III was also ordered Monday to have no contact with minors while on probation except for his own immediate family.
