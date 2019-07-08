PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A former professor at Portland State University was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison Monday for posting child pornography on a social media account, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.
Niles Lehman, 57, pleaded no contest to two counts of encouraging child sexual abuse in the first degree.
The crimes occurred in Multnomah County between October 2017 and December 2017, the attorney’s office says; during that time, Lehman was a Portland State University professor. He has since resigned.
The investigation began when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received information through its CyberTipline program that a social media user was uploading child pornography, The information was provided to law enforcement and the FBI determined that the social media account belonged to Lehman.
The Portland Police Bureau's Sex Crimes Unit took over the investigation and obtained a search warrant for Lehman's home in August 2018. While performing the court-authorized search, law enforcement located multiple electronic devices.
During their investigation, law enforcement learned that Lehman used a second social media application to send and receive child pornography with others. A forensic evaluation of Lehman's cell phone revealed hundreds of child pornography files involving girls between the ages of three and 12 being raped and sexually abused, according to the attorney's office.
As part of his plea agreement, Lehman will have to register as a sex offender.
He was also sentenced to five years of probation, during which time he will not be allowed to use the internet, unless his probation officer approves and he agrees to the search of any electronic device that has internet access.
Upon his release, Lehman will be on three years of post-prison supervision.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.