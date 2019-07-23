PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A former Portland Public Schools teacher was sentenced to three-and-half years in prison after investigators found child pornography on his cell phone.
Philip Lancaster, 36, pleaded guilty and received a 42-month prison sentence for knowingly duplicating multiple visual recordings of sexually explicit conduct that involved children, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday.
Lancaster, who worked as a teacher at Roosevelt High School, will also have to register as a sex offender and will serve three years of post-prison supervision upon his release from prison, according to the attorney’s office.
In 2014, a 16-year-old boy was inside a bathroom at Roosevelt High School and told law enforcement that while he was using the toilet, he saw Lancaster holding a cellphone toward him under the divider that separated the two stalls, the attorney’s office says.
The boy ran outside and reported the incident to a school resource officer, according to the attorney’s office. The resource officer, who was assigned to the Portland Police Bureau’s Youth Services Division, spoke with Lancaster, who turned over his cell phone and gave officers permission to search the device.
Law enforcement found numerous child pornography files on Lancaster’s phone, and in 2018, obtained a search warrant and searched the phone again, discovering hundreds of child pornography images and videos, which included children ranging in age from two to 12-years-old, according to the attorney’s office.
A grand jury indicted Lancaster in September 2018; certain offenses, such as invasion of privacy or encouraging child sexual abuse in the second degree, could not be charged due to the statute of limitations.
Lancaster no longer works for Portland Public Schools and his teacher's license previously expired. During the investigation, law enforcement determined that none of the child pornography located on Lancaster's phone involved students from Roosevelt High School.
