Ex-Seahawk, multi-sport star at U of O gearing up for annual kids camp

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A former multi-sport star at the University of Oregon is gearing up for his annual skills camp for kids. Former Seattle Seahawk Jordan Kent is in the business of making memories forever.
“I think the important thing to remember is this is temporary, this a season, this will not be forever,” Kent said, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic. “We are so stoked to spend time with kids, and we have already had such a wonderful outpouring of support and registrations once people found out that we will be able to operate and operate in a safe fashion this summer.”
The triple-threat Duck star is ready on the blocks for the ninth summer of his multi-sport skills camps.
“The reason why our camps are going on is because we had a wonderful discussion with the governors’ office last week,” Kent said. “We can keep kids in groups of ten, stable groups and have as many groups of ten stable groups as possible at camp baring the square footage of the gym and the field, which is obviously a lot of space so for us, it’s just minimizing contact, minimizing sharing objects. Doing little things like giving each kid their own ball for the day that they are only going to use for the day.” Kent said.
Kent’s Just Kids Skills Camp has spots that dot the state and beyond the Columbia, from Medford to Bend, Corvallis to Salem, and a dozen sites in the greater Portland and Vancouver area to bust out of that indoor quarantine.
“Number one, get kids back to normalcy, because we have all been home and underneath this different routine, but number two, just give them some fun outside,” Kent said. “Some exercise, which is going to help boost immune systems and boost their health, so we are really grateful that we are here to offer so many camp options for families across the state that are really looking forward to keeping their kids occupied this summer.”
Kent says he can help families who don’t have the means to pay for camp right now–all they have to do is ask.
“We don’t want finances to be a barrier of entry for anybody looking to go to camp,” Kent said. “So many people have been affected by adversely financially by COVID-19, we are here to help you get your kiddo into camp anyway that we can so just don’t be shy if you want to ask for help.”
More information about the camp can be found online at jordankentcamps.com.
