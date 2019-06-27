PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A former Bandon School District educational assistant and coach has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for sexually abusing a 2-month-old infant and distributing photos of the abuse online, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oregon.
Sean Jeffrey Haga, 33, was also sentenced to a life term of supervised release.
On June 17, 2016, Haga shared photos depicting the sexual abuse of children online with an undercover FBI officer using Kik Messenger, an instant messaging mobile application, the attorney’s office says.
Haga told the undercover officer that he wanted to travel to have sex with the officer’s minor daughter and that he possessed photos of himself sexually abusing a minor victim. Haga sent multiple pictures depicting this abuse to the undercover officer, the attorney’s office says.
FBI officials worked to identify Haga and the location from which he was using his Kik account.
FBI agents from the Medford Resident Agency arrested Haga June 18, 2016 without incident.
Haga pleaded guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of a minor on April 25, 2018.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
