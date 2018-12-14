FAIRVIEW, OR (KPTV) - A former substitute teacher at an elementary school near Portland was convicted of sex abuse in the first degree on Friday.
Dale Arnold Buckendahl, 54, sexually abused a student at Alder Elementary School while working as a substitute teacher for a third-grade class in 2008, the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office says.
The student years later reported to a school counselor that Buckendahl in 2008 put his hand up her skirt and touched her in a sexual manner.
Evidence presented at trial showed the offense occurred while the victim was seated at a table inside a classroom with other students.
Buckendahl first appeared in court in December last year and was indicted on two counts of first-degree sex abuse. He was acquitted of one count and is due back in court for sentencing on Jan. 2 next year.
