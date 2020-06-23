WOODBURN, OR (KPTV) – A former middle school track coach was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old, according to Woodburn police.
Jubentino Guzman, 46, of Salem, was taken into custody on Tuesday after police say they received information earlier this month about a sexually explicit video on social media showing Guzman with the victim.
Guzman admitted to investigators that the relationship had been ongoing for several months, law enforcement said.
Guzman worked as a coach at French Prairie Middle School from 2013 through 2020. Detectives continue to investigate. No further information was available for release.
