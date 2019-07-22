MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A man was sentenced to 13 months in prison after the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says he used his position as a personal banker at Wells Fargo to steal from clients with cognitive impairments.
Sherdon F. Lamorell pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated theft in the first degree and was also ordered to pay $100,782.16 in restitution, the attorney's office said Monday.
The investigation began in January 2018 after a family member discovered her mother’s bank account was missing more than $76,000. Detectives with the Portland Police Bureau worked with Wells Fargo and determined that Lamorell wrote himself several cashier’s checks that withdrew from his clients’ bank accounts and deposited the money into a separate non-Wells Fargo bank account used for personal expenses.
Law enforcement obtained financial records from all three victims and determined that some of the misappropriated money was used to purchase a 2017 luxury vehicle in Lane County.
By pleading guilty to charges, Lamorell admitted that between November 2016 and July 2017, he unlawfully and knowingly committed theft of personal property in an amount totaling more than $20,000, according to the attorney’s office.
Pursuant to the plea agreement, Lamorell submitted $60,000 in restitution at the time of Monday’s sentencing hearing. Lamorell will serve two years of post-prison supervision upon his release.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.