PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau said a Gresham man is in custody after an exchange of gun shots in downtown Portland on Sunday evening.
PPB said on Sunday just before 6 p.m., it responded to a shooting at Southwest 2nd Avenue and Southwest Yamhill Street. Officers learned that a suspect fired a gun, were given a description and a direction the suspect left. Video obtained by FOX 12 also shows gunfire coming in the direction of the suspect.
Three minutes after receiving the report, officers found the man at Southwest Third Avenue and Southwest Alder Street. They arrested 65-year-old Dennis Anderson of Gresham and seized a gun as evidence. Anderson was taken to the Multnomah County Jail on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon.
Police said no one reported being injured. There are reports that witnesses may have removed evidence from the scene before police arrived. If anyone was a victim, is in possession of evidence of a crime, has information about this incident, or has photos or video, please e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 21-233538.
Police said there is no confirmed connection to any of the earlier events downtown on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.