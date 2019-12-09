EUGENE, OR (KPTV) - Coming off a Pac-12 Championship win, the number six Oregon Ducks are headed to the Rose Bowl. The Ducks are set for a rematch against number 8 Wisconsin.
The last time these two schools met at the Rose Bowl was in 2012 and Wisconsin’s Quarterback was Russell Wilson. The Ducks won that game 45 to 38.
Now, the hype is growing, and Duck fans are getting ready to head to Pasadena. There is a lot of excitement across the Northwest. Official gear for the Rose Bowl hasn’t arrived at the Portland Duck store but is expected later this week.
“We are super excited that they are going to the Rose Bowl,” Marilyn Davis said.
“It was exciting, you know, I kind of thought they would win,” Dick Moffett said. “They played Auburn really well, they had some great games against Washington, and so, I thought this could happen. It was exciting, and it was a great game.”
For those looking to head south to Pasadena for the Rose Bowl, expect to spend a little bit of money to get there.
Flights from Portland to the Los Angeles area are running between $400 and $600 round trip. If flying isn’t your thing and you opt to drive, the 960-mile journey from Portland will take you a little over 13 hours to complete and cost you about $145 one way in gas.
Hotels in the Pasadena area start about $170 a night but you can find cheaper options.
If trip planning is not your thing, Azumano Travel has put together several options. You can learn more on their website.
Tickets for the 2020 Rose Bowl can be found on both Ticketmaster and Stubhub the going rate is between $150-$170 dollars.
