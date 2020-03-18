PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Gov. Kate Brown on Wednesday issued an executive order directing the state’s higher education institutions to move their curriculum to online learning, prohibiting in-person classroom interactions through April 28 to prevent the transmission of COVID-19.
“I know students have worked hard this school year, and we’re doing everything we can to help them safely finish their learning. But we’re also learning more about this disease every day, and social distancing is key to keeping Oregonians safe,” Brown said in a news release. “I understand there are seniors getting ready to graduate this spring, and I want to assure them that our universities and community colleges are working hard to make sure they can get their diplomas.”
The order also limits on-campus operations to critical functions, such as dining services and dormitories, to make sure students still have a place to live and eat.
It still directs those spaces to follow social distancing regulations.
