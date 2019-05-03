COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE, OR (KPTV) - With nice weather on tap for the weekend ahead many people may be lacing up their hiking boots or grabbing a pack to head out and enjoy the Pacific Northwest.
The U.S. Forest Service and business in the Columbia River Gorge are anticipating a busy weekend.
Sunshine temps in the 70’s are on tap, combine that with a super bloom of wildflowers on the east end of the Gorge, the message is to be ready and plan ahead.
The balsamroot and lupine are putting on a show near The Dalles. Wildflower enthusiasts said it is the biggest bloom they have seen in years.
Friday trailhead parking lots were busy.
“They’re cheerful,” Debbie Hays of Wilsonville said.
She decided Friday would be the day to come see the wildflowers.
“I was trying to avoid the weekend,” Hays said. “So, I came out today and I knew it was going to be busy, especially a Friday.”
She wasn’t alone.
O.C. Ryan from Hood River was on the trail as well. He’d brought family out to take in what the Gorge had to offer.
“We came out here because I knew the wildflowers were blooming and it’s just great to be out here in the wind, its beautiful weather and to just start breathing some fresh air,” Ryan said.
The U.S. Forest Service wants to remind those heading out to the Gorge to remember permits are required to hike at Dog Mountain.
There are also shuttle options available for this looking to avoid busy parking lots.
https://columbiagorgeexpress.com/
