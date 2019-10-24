NEAR WOODBURN, OR (KPTV) – Drivers should expect delays on southbound Interstate 5 near the Woodburn Interchange as crews make repairs to the road following a fiery crash involving two semi-trucks.
The crash Oct. 15 blocked traffic in both directions, spilled hundreds of gallons of diesel fuel, and sent one driver to the hospital with serious injuries, according to authorities.
Rex Hollopeter, 51, of Salem, suffered burns after his truck caught fire in the crash, law enforcement said. The other driver and a passenger were outside of their semi-truck when the collision occurred and were not hurt.
Oregon Department of Transportation crews will begin work Thursday night and continue into early next week. The work will occur between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. on the following days:
- Thursday, Oct. 24: a single lane closed to remove contaminated soil
- Monday, Oct. 28: two lanes closed for grinding and paving
- Tuesday, Oct. 29: two lanes closed for striping and installing rumble strips
Southbound lanes of I-5 near milepost 274 were closed for approximately 12 hours following the crash earlier this month, according to ODOT.
