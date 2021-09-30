Expecting mom on getting COVID-19 vaccine: 'No regrets'

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - In just a matter of weeks, Tracy Palmer and her wife Lindsey Cohen will get to meet their baby.

"Being pregnant during a pandemic is bizarre," Palmer told FOX 12.

Among the added stressors for soon-to-be-moms in these times is the decision on whether or not to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

"I was a little bit more hesitant just due to what we had been through before and just being pregnant, and initially there wasn't a ton of data on pregnant folks and the vaccine," Palmer said.

But that has since changed. Palmer said after looking into the growing amount of information from reputable sources and speaking with her doctors and midwives, choosing to get the vaccine was a "no-brainer."

"As soon as there was a little bit of data on pregnant folks and the vaccine and that everything was safe and risks of COVID far outweighed any risk of the vaccine, I signed up," Palmer said. "It was just hard to ignore the safety and efficacy."

According to the CDC, symptomatic pregnant people sick with COVID-19 are twice as likely to get admitted to the ICU and 70% more likely to die from COVID-19. The national agency released an urgent health advisory recommending that pregnant people get vaccinated against the virus on Wednesday.

Women's health experts say pregnant people are more susceptible to respiratory illnesses and severe symptoms from those illnesses because of the changes that happen in the body during pregnancy.

Oregon Health and Science University's Medical Director of Labor and Delivery, Dr. Amy Hermesch, says most- if not all- pregnant women she's seeing with severe COVID-19 are not vaccinated against the virus.

"A lot of women are confused, it's hard to understand which information is correct and which is not," Dr. Hermesch told FOX 12 on Wednesday. "There's a lot of ways that they can get information on the Internet, social media and from family members. And so really I just try to understand where their concerns are, and most pregnant women just want what's best for their baby. And I say the best thing you can do for your baby is to get vaccinated against COVID."

Palmer said she got her first Pfizer dose in May when she was 18 weeks pregnant. She got her second dose in June.

The expecting mom said she has no regrets.

"[I] felt completely relieved and just so confident in my choice," Palmer said, adding that the recent CDC advisory bolstered her confidence even more.

Palmer is now 38 weeks pregnant and says she and baby are doing just fine.

"No changes in my pregnancy, everything is completely healthy and going as it should," Palmer said.

The CDC reports that only 31% of pregnant people have been vaccinated against COVID-19.