Experimental procedure meant to relieve painful side effect of breast cancer now offered in Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A Portland woman is hoping breast cancer survivors with lymphedema can finally find some relief.
Suzanne Fountain has always been one to stay on her feet, running the Portland area dog boutiques, LexiDog.
But in 2016, Fountain was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer.
“Perfectly healthy woman, active, didn’t spend a lot of time at the doctor, never had a health issue and just one day in the bathtub, felt a lump,” said Fountain.
Fountain would end up having 19 lymph nodes removed from her left armpit during a mastectomy.
“We’re on drugs, we’ve had radiation that affects your body, chemo that affects your body and, in my case, and many other women’s cases, we end up with lymphedema, especially if you’ve had to have a myectomy,” said Fountain.
Lymphedema is a painful condition that can sometimes affect breast cancer survivors, like Fountain.
“Lymphedema is where your lymph system in a particular, or in my case, my left arm where my lymph nodes were removed, where your lymph doesn’t work anymore, where your lymph is not moving, because there’s no nodes there to filter your lymph, so your arm swells,” said Fountain.
While Fountain survived cancer, she then had to manage a whole new life filled with wearing expensive and uncomfortable compression sleeves almost 24-hours a day to help control pain, swelling and avoid infections.
“You all of a sudden start going, oh I guess I shouldn’t water ski, because I could hurt something, and I could die from that,” said Fountain.
“It puts this little damper on your life,” she continued. “You want to be active and have fun and do all the things you normally do, so it just kind of puts a damper on all that.”
But enter Dr. Mark Gelfand, a plastic surgeon with Legacy Medical Group, now offering a new surgery in Portland to those living with lymphedema.
“Lymphedema surgery is fairly new and when I was in medical school, it was just accepted to be a chronic disease,” said Dr. Gelfand. “We didn’t really think of surgery to help lymphedema patients, but I became interested in lymphedema as part of a breast cancer treatment and because I already had expertise in micro surgery, I wanted to extend it into lymphedema treatment.”
Not many doctors in the United States do the surgery and Dr. Gelfand said he’s the only one in Portland.
He’s able to take lymph nodes from the groin and transplant them back into the patient’s armpit.
“You know, it’s a very I think unique field, because you know it helps people so I’m passionate about that,” said Dr. Gelfand.
Dr. Gelfand performed the surgery on Fountain in September. She was his second patient.
“The first patient, you know, she was very brave,” said Dr. Gelfand. “She had a great attitude, she wasn’t scared.”
“I told her she would be my first, you know,” continued Dr. Gelfand. “I told Suzanne she would be my second and it didn’t scare them off.”
“He gave me so much hope,” said Fountain. “And I immediately, he said do you want to go home and think about it.”
“I told him right there and my husband was with me and I looked at him and said I don’t care if it’s new and unproven, I want to try it,” continued Fountain.
Fountain said she immediately could tell a difference after the surgery.
“I don’t know if I cried, but I wanted to, because I was just like oh my God, my hand is normal,” said Fountain.
“No more compression sleeves,” continued Fountain.
She has a second surgery coming up, but said her life is already refreshingly normal.
“That’s what we all want, especially when you’ve gone through cancer,” said Fountain.
She now wants other breast cancer survivors to know they too can get back to living life to the fullest.
“Living with lymphedema, I think it just reminds you of your cancer every single moment of every single day and that sucks, for lack of a better term,” said Fountain.
“Now we have light at the end of the tunnel so to speak,” continued Fountain. “You know, we have that little hey there might be something that could help you and it may not be 100%, but it can definitely help you live a normal life.”
Dr. Gelfand is clear this is not a cure but can provide significant relief.
Currently, the surgery is considered experimental so one of the biggest barriers is insurance coverage.
Both Dr. Gelfand and Fountain hope that changes soon so the surgery will become more widely available.
