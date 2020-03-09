PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Dow fell more than 2,000 points Monday morning over COVID-19 fears and crashing oil prices.
At one point, trading was halted for 15 minutes for what’s called a “circuit breaker” to try and calm the market.
So, what advice do experts have for the average investor?
FOX 12 spoke with Ralph Cole, the director of portfolio management at Ferguson Wellman Capital Management in downtown Portland. Cole knows drops in the market like this can be scary, but he says this is not the time for any knee-jerk reactions.
“We don’t control the markets, we control how we react to the markets,” Cole said. “We’ll get past this. You just have to have patience.”
For younger people who have plenty of time before retirement, Cole says if you’re already making automatic contributions to your 401(k), keep doing it.
“You’ll start taking advantage of this correction, you’ll start buying stocks as they get cheaper and that makes a lot of sense,” he said. “The most important thing is time in the market.”
For people who are nearing retirement, he says this is a good test for what kind of investor you are and how you respond to changes in the market.
For instance, can you handle a drop like we’re seeing now and still have plenty to retire on? Or do you need to make any changes?
“You may push off retirement a year or two, or you may realize, ‘Oh, I have way too much in stocks, or not enough,’” Cole said. “I wouldn’t make any changes today, but it helps you learn about what kind of investor you are.”
If you’re already retired, don’t make any changes to your portfolio.
“You want to stay the course,” Cole said. “You want to have a good conversation with your advisor to help you get through those tough times, but changes at times like this are very difficult and usually bad decisions are made.”
If you like to pick your own stocks, Cole says everything is on sale right now. Look for dividend-yielding stocks, which he thinks will do well over the next 20-30 years.
But, in the short term, expect a bumpy ride for a while longer.
“I don’t think we’re going to see stability for the next month or two,” he said. “But we see the second-half of the year as very strong.”
He said the more we try to stop the COVID-19 virus by staying at home and shopping and traveling less, the economic and financial impacts will be felt worse in the short-term. However, if the duration of the whole event can be shorted by people taking those appropriate actions now and staying home, it will be much better for everyone in the long-term.
Cole said lowered interest rates and government stimulus are also expected to help markets bounce back in the coming months.
“In the long term, this will pass,” Cole said.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
