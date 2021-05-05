Expert says maintenance check on AC unit is a must before summer temps hit Portland metro area

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - This unseasonably warm weather has many Portlanders turning on their air conditioning for some cold relief but there are a few things people should know before starting them up.
Experts at Roth Heating & Cooling told FOX 12 that people should do a safety check first, especially if you haven't turned on your AC in a while. Also, check the filters for debris.
"When you want to turn your AC on for the first time you want to make sure that it's running properly and all that air comes in clean into your house. Getting that preventative maintenance right off the top is absolutely key," said Kevin Oberding, marketing director for Roth Heating & Cooling.
That maintenance should be done before the dog days of summer, so you don't have to deal with the AC breaking down on 100 degree days.
You should also make sure the AC is running efficiently - that the coolant is working its way throught the system so you're getting all the benefits of that cool air.
If Wednesday's 80-degree temperatures get to be too much - don't worry, cooler weather is on its way. Thursday should be about 20 degrees cooler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.