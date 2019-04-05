WILSONVILLE, OR (KPTV) - It’s almost been one week since a huge fire disrupted a Wilsonville neighborhood, torching homes and cars and leveling a condo building that was under construction.
As investigators look through the charred rubble for any evidence of a cause, we’re getting an expert’s perspective on how that work is done.
“It’s not something that happens overnight, and just because we’ve left the scene doesn’t mean we’re completely done,” said Deputy Fire Marshal Tom Mooney with Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.
Mooney can’t talk specifically about the ongoing investigation into the massive three-alarm fire in Wilsonville’s Villebois neighborhood, but he is sharing his experience as someone who has investigated hundreds of fires over the years, big and small.
“Could it be an accidental fire? Sure. Could it be what we call incendiary, or human caused? Yeah, definitely,” he said. “But we have to have evidence to support those.”
Mooney said it’s easier to pinpoint where and how a fire started in a finished building, because things like insulation and siding help tell the story of the fire, leaving good burn patterns that can help narrow down an origin.
But in a case where fire levels a vulnerable wood-frame structure, the job may be that much harder.
Sorting through a pile of charred debris is a slow and methodical process.
“As we dig out a fire scene, we call it fire debris, we’re layering through that fire debris so we try to take little thin slices off of that,” he explained. “I kind of liken fire investigations to a jigsaw puzzle, so if you’re really good at those, try burning one and then putting it back together. That’s kind of what we’re doing. The pieces won’t fit exactly, but you can start to see a pattern of what something might have been and where it might have been.”
To do the job, fire investigators follow a step-by-step guide put out by the National Fire Protection Association, which is similar to the old scientific method you might remember from science class.
“We’re going to go through the steps, collect the data and facts and create a hypothesis,” he added. “Data can be interviews, it could be evidence within the scene, fire patterns that we’re seeing.”
But eliminating possible causes is part of the process, too.
In this case, we know the gas and electricity had not yet been hooked up to the building under construction.
“If a contractor came up to me and said hey there’s no power connected to this building, I haven’t started the plumbing, HVAC techs haven’t come in yet, okay that’s checked off a lot of stuff for us real fast, so that narrows down what the ignition sources could be,” he explained.
And just because the investigators have left the scene doesn’t mean their work is over.
“They’ve collected a lot of the data they need form the scene itself,” he said. “Now they need to go back and see where that data leads them.”
Investigators on the Villebois fire continue to ask for witness videos – not just of the immediate fire area but also of the general neighborhood – taken late Saturday or early Sunday.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KDPX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
