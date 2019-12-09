PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A large volcanic eruption in New Zealand has killed several people and left more than 30 in the hospital, with several other people still missing.
That eruption came with little warning–something that would likely not be the case if a volcano were to blow in Oregon, the state office of emergency management says.
The office say while it may be concerning to live in an area close to so many volcanoes, the best thing we can do is to be prepared.
The Cascade Mountain Range in home to some of the best outdoor activities in the Pacific Northwest. It’s also were you can find multiple volcanoes in what is known as the Cascadia Subduction Zone.
According to the Oregon Office of Emergency Management, there has been activity in Mount Saint Helens and South Sister in recent years, though none of our mountains are anywhere near an eruptive state. If a big eruption were to come, they say we’d get warning signs, like small earthquakes and steam and gasses coming from the mountain top.
But that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t be prepared, the office warns. According to officials, families should be ready for a disaster by having enough provisions to survive two weeks without help.
“Humans have been surviving disasters for a quarter of a million years,” Althea Rizzo, a Geologic Hazards Awareness Program Coordinator, said. “And there’s so much we can do to get ready and keep our families safe, whether it’s buying a few extra water bottles a month, or adding extra food to your pantry. We don’t want people to be afraid, we want people to be prepared.”
The biggest threats from volcanic eruptions are the flows of volcanic ash, as well as damaging muddy debris flow, called a lahar.
