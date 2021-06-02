Experts urging Oregon homeowners to protect property for wildfire season

SALEM, OR (KPTV) - With fire season off to an early start in Oregon, fire prevention experts are urging homeowners in fire-prone areas to start thinking about ways to protect their property.
According to the State Fire Marshall, there are three zones around your home you should consider "defensible space."
The first five feet from your home should be a non-combustible area, with bare dirt, gravel, or pavement instead of bark mulch.
The area five to 30 feet from your home should be well-irrigated lawn and vegetation, with no flammable brush.
The zone 30-100 feet from your home should also be well-watered and maintained, with the grass cut to four inches or lower.
If you have to leave your home under an evacuation order, you should have valuables packed in advance, with an evacuation plan and route.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.