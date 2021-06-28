PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - With the record-shattering weather we’ve seen, it turns out some parts of a city can be much hotter than others.
Driving around Portland, it’s easy to see the contrast between some of the green shaded neighborhoods like near Forest Park and the spots with more commercial development like on Southeast 82nd.
Turns out, these different landscapes can have a big impact on the temperature in different pockets of the city.
"Some neighborhoods have materials that are a lot more dense, more heat-absorbing and have as a result a much hotter ambient air temperature than other parts that may not have the same materials," PSU Professor of Urban Studies and Planning Vivek Shandas said.
Urban heat islands are commonly known as the difference in temperature between a city and its surrounding forested or agricultural areas.
But Shandas said heat islands occur within parts of a city too, based on the amount and type of infrastructure.
"Some of those materials absorb the sun’s radiation a bit more let’s say fully and hold on to that for a bit longer time so when you have a material that’s holding on to that heat for a long period of time it’s re-radiating that heat back out into the world," he said.
Shandas said even Downtown Portland stays a bit cooler with tall buildings compared to the central east side with flat low buildings often made of cinderblock or other dense materials.
